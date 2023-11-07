TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) St. Louis Division announced it has collected 28,680 pounds of drugs in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois as part of its National Prescription Take Back Day.

On Nov. 7, the DEA said it had helped remove nearly 600,000 pounds of unneeded medications at 4,675 locations nationwide. Since starting the program, the DEA has removed nearly 17.9 million pounds of unneeded medications.

“Drug use prevention is truly a community effort,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis, head of DEA operations in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois said. “We’re proud to work with our law enforcement partners and community members to collect these drugs. With every prescription pill turned in on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, that’s potentially a life saved.”

In the St. Louis Division area, Missouri had 21,218 pounds, Kansas had 5,459 pounds and Southern Illinois had 2,003 pounds recovered.

City Drugs collected in pounds Topeka 161 Garden City 584 Wichita 1,568 Kansas City, KS/MO 7,340

If you have prescription drugs that need to be disposed these are some drop-off locations found in Topeka:

Business Name Address Wal-Mart Pharmacy 1501 SW Wanamaker Jayhawk Pharmacy 2860 SW Mission Woods Dr. Hy-Vee Pharmacy 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd. Wal-Mart 2600 NW Rochester Rd. Stormont-Vail Retail Pharmacy 2252 SW 10TH Ave. Kansas CVS Pharmacy, LLC 3901 SW 21ST St. Continental Pharmacy 821 SW 6TH Ave. Walgreen Co. 1001 SW Topeka Blvd. Walmart Pharmacy 2630 SE California Ave.

