TOPEKA (KSNT) – The identity of a man found dead in the downtown area of Topeka Monday has been identified.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department reports that the deceased has been identified as Rodney D. Clayton, 57, of Topeka. He was found dead on March 6 by police in the downtown area following a call made to law enforcement.

Serena Sanchez, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested on a charge of murder in the 2nd degree in connection to the death of Clayton.

Police were called to the area of Southwest 3rd St. and Southwest Harrison St. on report of a body. Upon arrival, police were able to locate the deceased, later identified as Clayton, in the 200 block of Southwest Harrison St.

Eubanks said the incident is under investigation as a suspicious death.

If you have any information to share regarding this investigation, you are encouraged by police to send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online here.