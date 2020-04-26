Deadline nears for Atchison toxic cloud victims

TOPEKA, Kan. – A deadline is near for those who believe they were victims of a 2016 toxic gas release over the Kansas town of Atchison.

The Associated Press reports that federal prosecutors are urging victims to submit written victim statements by Friday.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says sentencing of Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients Inc., is May 27.

Both companies pleaded guilty to violating the federal law and each agreed to pay a $1 million fine.

In October 2016, two chemicals were mistakenly mixed to form a cloud of chlorine gas over Atchison.