Deadline to pay property taxes coming up

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Property taxes in Shawnee County are due soon and statements are going out this week. The deadline to pay is December 20.

That falls on a Sunday this year, so if your payment is post marked before December 20 you won’t pay a penalty.

You can also pay on the 21st without penalty, by walk-in or drop off. But the Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah is encouraging everyone to pay online.

“I just want to remind everyone that the only body that has the authority to change the tax due date or to relieve any penalties or interest is the state legislature,” Mah said.

For more information on all the ways you can pay them, click here.