TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell joined the 27 News morning team to warn voters that today is their last day to register to vote if they want to participate in the August 1 primary.

Topeka City Council District 6 is the only district to have a primary this year, as four people are running for the position.

The other districts in Topeka only have 2 candidates, so they will not require a primary. Instead, voters will choose who to fill the position in the general election in November. Whoever wins the primary for District 6 in August will then go on and participate in the election in November.

Below is a picture of the District 6 boundaries.

