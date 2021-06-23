Deadly crash kills Ozawkie woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Ford Ranger, driven by a 22-year-old Ozawkie man and a 2000 Toyota Camry, driven by Frances Stockton of Ozawkie were both traveling eastbound on K92 highway Tuesday night when the Ranger attempted to pass Stockton.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Ranger swerved back into the eastbound lane after seeing a car coming at him and hit the rear of Stockton’s car.

Stockton, 42, was killed after her car was struck. The accident happened at approximately 7 p.m. about a mile east of Ozawkie.