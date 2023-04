JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A woman is dead following a crash in Jackson County Wednesday.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene of a head-on crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. on April 26 on U.S. Highway 75.

A Jackson County woman has died in the crash, according to Sheriff Morse. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 75 have been closed due to the crash. Law enforcement is diverting traffic across 254th through Holton.