NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – An crash between a pickup and semi-truck claimed the life of a Seneca teen Monday morning.

According to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office Lawson Schmelzle, 16, was traveling northbound when the 2005 Chevrolet pickup he was driving went left of center and hit the rear axle of a 1989 Freightliner truck traveling southbound.

Schmelzle’s truck went off the east side of the road and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.