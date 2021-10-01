Junction City teen killed in crash, closes down US-56 in Herington

HERINGTON (KSNT) – A Junction City teen was killed Friday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. in a head-on collision on US-56 three miles south of Herington in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Javier Jose Fuentes, 18, died when the 2011 Honda Accord he was driving southbound on US-56 crossed the center line, went off the road then swerved back into the northbound lane and hit a semi-tractor-trailer going north head-on.

US-56 south of Herington was closed in both directions for several hours following the deadly two-vehicle crash.

The 48-year-old Missouri truck driver had no apparent injuries according to the KHP logs.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️



Two-vehicle fatality crash on US-56 hwy a couple miles south of Herington city limits.



The roadway will be CLOSED for several hours.



KHP CHART responding.

(Critical Highway Accident Response Team)



Follow https://t.co/hfsl1kxwFt for reroute and updates. pic.twitter.com/77zDtCz0be — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) October 1, 2021

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Follow http://KanDrive.org for reroute and updates.