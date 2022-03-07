EMPORIA (KSNT) – A deadly Lyon County crash is being investigated after two died Sunday afternoon on Highway 50 at Road C.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on March 6, at about 4:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office, Emporia/Lyon County ambulance, and a Chase County ambulance were sent to Road C and Highway 50 for the three-vehicle crash.

Sheriff Jeffrey Cope confirmed two people died and a third person was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that more details about the crash will be posted later after all notifications are made.