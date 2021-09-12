Deadly crash with semi shuts down I-70 lanes in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) — At least one person has died Sunday in a car crash on I-70 in Geary County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

When troopers arrived at the crash scene just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 307, they said there were open flames from both the semi and the car. The car crossed the median striking the semi head-on. The driver of the semi exited the vehicle with minor injuries and left the scene on their own. KHP has not confirmed how many people were inside the car, but did say they were not able to get out after the crash.

KHP has yet to identity the car model, or how many people have died, due to the extent of the fire. Traffic is limited to one lane headed westbound.

