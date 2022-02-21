POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT)- A deadly fire claimed a man’s life in Pottawatomie County over the weekend. This is the third fatal fire in the KSNT viewing area in the last four days.

On Friday morning at 1:05 a.m., Feb. 18, a woman was found dead at 1334 NW 82nd Street in Shawnee County after her home caught fire and collapsed into the basement.

In rural Mayetta, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at 10673 174th Road after firefighters responded to a fire at 8:24 a.m. The Mayetta home burnt to the ground.

The Public Information Officer for the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jill Bronaugh, confirmed to KSNT that a man lost his life at 303 Bidwell in Emmett after his mobile home caught fire.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the city of Emmett at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, to assist local fire departments to find the cause of the blaze. The man’s body was only found after the fire was put out. Investigators are not clear what the cause of the fire was, but confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified and the autopsy is completed.