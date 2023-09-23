MARSHALL COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers say one person is dead and two others are suffering from serious injuries following a Friday highway crash in northern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said in its crash logs that the crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 22 on U-36 around two miles south of Axtell in Marshall County. A Subaru Outback was trying to turn left onto K-110 when a Kenworth semi-truck hit it. The Subaru was then hit again by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on U-36.

The KHP said the 46-year-old Kansas man driving the semi-truck was uninjured. However, the driver of the Subaru, Denise M. Torrey, 63, of Axtell died in the crash. The 39-year-old driver of the Silverado and a 59-year-old occupant, both Kansas residents, were listed as having serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

