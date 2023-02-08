TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting from last year in Topeka. It found the officers involved were justified in their use of deadly force.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the killing of Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka, on Oct. 13, 2022 at a local Kwik Shop by Topeka police officers. The officers involved told investigators they saw Lowery trying to steal a car while wielding a large butcher knife. Police had previously received a 911 call from a woman claiming Lowery was acting erratically inside a house while armed with a knife.

27 News obtained documents from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office of its findings into the use of deadly force by Topeka police officers. The review found officers responded to a call about a person armed with a knife trying to force his way into the caller’s bedroom at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2023 in the 4800 block of Southwest Topeka Blvd. Officers found a man, later identified as Lowery, at the home armed with a knife and a socket wrench.

Officers attempted to enter the home, but the front door was locked. They reported hearing a woman yelling from inside asking them to kick down the door. They say as one officer tried to force the door open, another officer saw Lowery opening a back door and quickly go back inside.

When a young boy opened the door, officers entered to find Lowery near the back of the home holding a knife. They ordered Lowery to drop the knife, but say he ran out the back door instead.

Outside, officers say they approached Lowery, but he began waving his knife around in what is described as a “fighting stance.” He then ran back inside the home as officers called for backup.

Police say Lowery barricaded himself in the home as officers tried to enter it again. They say Lowery, still armed with a knife, left out the back door and drove away in an SUV.

Police caught up with Lowery at a gas station, where they say he tried to carjack a vehicle with two women and an infant inside. The officers told Lowery to stop. They say he turned towards the officers, raised his knife over his head and charged at them.

Officers say they shot Lowery and he fell to the ground. They say he tried to get back up and they fired again. The officers tried to render first aid to Lowery, but he was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m.

The officers involved told investigators they felt forced to shoot Lowery after he charged at them with the knife. Lowery was less than 10 feet away from officers when they opened fire.

One of Lowrey’s family members who was in the home where the initial 911 call was made told investigators Lowery had been using methamphetamine and had not slept in four days, according to the review.

An autopsy report found officers shot Lowery 34 times and he was under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and cocaine when he died.

The KBI completed an investigation of the shooting on Nov. 16 and presented its finding to the DA’s office. The DA’s Office determined the use of force by officers in Lowery’s death was lawful and reasonable, and the officers involved are not criminally liable for their use of force. No criminal charges will be filed against the officers.