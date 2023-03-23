ELLSWORTH (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a report of a fatality crash Wednesday 1.5 miles south of Ellsworth.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Toyota Highlander driven by Donald J. Svita, 70, was traveling eastbound on Kansas Highway 140 and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to KHP crash logs. According to authorities, Luke W. Johnson, 39, was driving a Peterbuilt semi-truck was traveling south on Kansas Highway 156 and struck Svita’s vehicle.

Svita was taken to Ellsworth Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead and next of kin was notified, according to KHP crash logs. Svita was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Johnson was also taken to Ellsworth Medical Center with possible injuries and complaints of pain. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.