ABILENE (KSNT) – A two-vehicle semi-crash Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a man south of Abilene.

At 5:50 a.m., Eric Kenneth Skilling, 43, of Abilene, was driving north on K15 in a Ford F150 and crossed the center line at a bend in the road, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

Skilling hit a Peterbilt semi-truck head-on in the southbound lane. The semi-truck driver was taken to Abilene Memorial Health System hospital with no apparent injuries, according to the KHP crash log.

Officials at the KHP report Skilling was pronounced dead at 9:11 a.m. and his next of kin was notified.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.