TOPEKA (KSNT) – This weekend will see bitter cold temps and 30 to 35 mph winds. How quickly can frostbite set in and how can you prevent it?

According to KSNT 27 News Meteorologist Becky Taylor, wind chills Saturday morning could be as low as -20° to -25°. Wind chills remain in the -15° to -25° range through the first half of next week. The entire area will be in a wind chill warning until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The combination of low temperatures and wind can be deadly, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Wind can exacerbate already cold temperatures. For example, -5° temps with a 20 mph wind will feel like -30°. At -25° degrees, frostbite can set in in 15 minutes.

This weekend if temps hit -25° with 35 mph winds, frostbite can happen within five minutes. Hypothermia is the most common winter weather killer, according to the NWS. Hypothermia can even happen in temperatures between 30° and 50°.

Symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech and drowsiness. If you experience any symptoms you should seek immediate medical attention, according to the NWS.

The NWS gives the following tips for surviving extremely cold weather:

Stay dry Wet clothing can accelerate heat loss from your body. Wear waterproof insulated boots.

Stay covered At least half of your body heat is lost if you don’t cover your head.

Dress in layers Trapped air between clothes helps provide insulation.

Stay informed Stay up-to-date on the latest forecasts and warnings. Minimize your exposure to the outdoors.



The following windchill chart shows what temperatures and windspeeds can induce frostbite:

Image provided courtesy of the National Weather Service.

