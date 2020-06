TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have shut down a stretch of a major Topeka road Monday morning while they investigate a deadly crash.

The crash happened at 5:25 a.m. near Southeast 21st and Madison Street. Topeka police have asked drivers to avoid the area as they have shut down 21st Street from Southeast Adams to Lakewood Boulevard.

The road closure may last several hours while Topeka police investigate. They said they will release more details at a later time.

This is a developing story.