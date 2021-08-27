Deadly Topeka motel shooting sees charges filed against 1 man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County district attorney has filed charges Friday against one man for a Topeka motel shooting that left a person dead.

Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill, 19, faces charges including:

  • Premeditated first-degree murder
  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Krainbill is currently waiting for a scheduling conference for trial in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to District Attorney Mike Kagay. His bond is set at $1 million.

Topeka police went to the Travelers Inn in south Topeka around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, Kagay said they found James Epps, Jr., 37, shot in the head. First responders later pronounced Epps, Jr. dead at the scene.

