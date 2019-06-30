Dealing with summer heat: How Topekans are staying cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Summer is officially here and it’s bringing some extreme heat along with it.

One of the most popular destinations for people trying to beat the summer heat is the pool.

That’s where Travis Smith decided to bring his two daughters and make the most out of a hot summer day.

“We’ve got a pool at home, but nothing beats coming out here and getting some slides in, and getting all the diving boards going, and certainly some slushees here,” said Smith. “That’s the best way to beat the heat in the summer.”

While many people decided to cool off at the pool, others didn’t let the heat stop them from enjoying other outdoor activities.

Dozens of people gathered for the fourth annual Sunshine Reggae Roots Festival in downtown Topeka.

Organizers said dealing with the heat when hosting an outdoor event can be challenging.

“It’s better than having a thunderstorm come through with everything, but definitely the heat is a challenge,” said organizer Sean Spinelli. “Most people tend to show up later in the event when there’s heat like this.”

Whether you’re splashing around out the pool or hanging out downtown, here are some things experts say you should keep in mind while spending time outdoors this summer:

Check your local forecasts for any excessive heat watches, warnings or advisories before taking part in any outdoor activities.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Wear loose-fitting, light weight clothing and try to avoid dark colors since they absorb the sun’s rays.

According to the American Red Cross, in recent years excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events including flooding, and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

To learn more about staying safe in the heat this summer, click HERE.