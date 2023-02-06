TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Death by Chocolate, a comedic-murder mystery, is coming to A-C-T Theatre soon.

Follow a man through a local coffee shop as he interviews the customers, trying to get to the bottom of the murder that happened there.

If you’re interested in going to see the play, tickets are $15 at the door or online. It will be showing Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. There will be an additional showing on Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. as well.

All of the showings will be at Elmont UMC at 6635 NW Church Lane.