Debris shuts down I-70 in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Debris in the road Wednesday morning has shut down highway I-70 in downtown Topeka.

As of 8:39 a.m., the closure and subsequent traffic buildup stretched from Southeast 9th Street to California Avenue. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the westbound lanes have been shut down. It and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office have crews at the scene working to remove the debris.

This is a developing story. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Use the KSNT News app’s traffic map for live updates on road conditions.