TOPEKA (KSNT)– Today is the last day for people to vote on where they think the USD-437 District’s General Obligation Bonds should be allocated.

The official mailing ballot was sent out to families in the district around 6 weeks ago. Director of Communications for the district Martin Weishaar said they have 9,000 ballots, which is 35% of the total ballots that were sent out.

Ballots consist of two, yes or no questions. People have the opportunity to answer “yes” to both questions, “no” to both questions, or “yes” for one and “no ” for the other.

The first question asks whether parents would prefer the funds be spent on constructing a new middle school for the district, as they currently only have one. There are also some additional projects included in this question, relating to renovating and improving some additional properties in the district.

The second question refers to the construction of a community pool that both students, staff and families can utilize within the district.

All ballots need to be turned in by 12 today at the Shawnee County Election Office. The results are expected to be tallied up and announced later this afternoon.

This is developing story.