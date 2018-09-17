Decorated Fort Riley soldier dies in motorcycle crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pfc. Timothy Meuse/From: Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) - A decorated Fort Riley Soldier attached to the First Infantry Division was pronounced dead Sunday as a result of a motorcycle accident.

The base identified the soldier as 20 year-old Private First Class Timothy Meuse. Officials say Meuse lost control of his motorcycle late Saturday. He was transported to Irwin Army Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later early Sunday morning. The incident remains under investigation.

"Pfc Meuse was beloved by his fellow soldiers," said Lt. Col. Tyler Anderson. "He was a great young soldier and everyone in the company is stunned by his loss."

Meuse was an infantryman with Company C, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, attached to an Armed Brigade Combat Team of the "Big Red One." He joined the Arm in February of 2017. Meuse was from Londenderry, New Hampshire.

The base said he was decorated with the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.