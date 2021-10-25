Deer collides with driver side of car on I-35, airbags deploy

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A deer running into the side of a vehicle set off a driver’s airbags, sending a 62-year-old woman to the hospital Saturday evening in Lyon County.

Mary Coddington, 62, of Emporia was driving near mile marker 135 on I-35 around 8:26 p.m., when a deer ran onto the highway, hit the driver’s door of her car, and set off the airbags. Coddington was able to pull her vehicle to the side of the road.

She was transported to Newman Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Coddington was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Kansas Deer Crashes

You may be starting to see more deer on the roads as we get deeper into the fall. The closer we get to peak mating times, the more crashes are expected.

According to Colonel Herman T. Jones of the Kansas Highway Patrol, the peak time for deer crashes is mid-November.