Deer crash sends Kansas woman to hospital early Sunday morning

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A Kansas woman is recovering after a deer ran into her car.

According to Lyon County Deputies, just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Emporia EMS were called to a car versus deer accident in the 2200 block of Burlingame Road.

When officials got on scene they found 53 year-old Sonja Darlene Parker from Reading, Kansas.

She was driving Northbound in her 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan when a deer crossed into the roadway.

Parker’s car collided with the deer causing substantial damage to her car.

She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

According to officials, Parker was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

