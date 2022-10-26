TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland.

For the past few weeks, some Topeka residents have heard gunshots in their neighborhood, and later discovered dead deer. As recently as last night, people reported hearing the gunshots just hundreds of feet from their houses.

“I hear shots down here all the time,” Neighbor Glenn Wilson said. “I mean day and night. Who knows who these people are and what they’re doing here.”

Neighbors say they are fearful that if this continues, people’s lives could be in danger.

“Everyone I talk to is scared,” Wilson said. “Who knows where those bullets can go. This is in the pitch black of night, where bullets are flying around us while we’re in our homes.”

While deer hunting is a popular sport for many in Kansas, there are strict laws that everyone must follow.

“We have a lot of conservation-based laws,” Shawnee County Game Warden Michael McGinnis said. “Our wanton waste is a lot of conservation and ethical related, where we want people who go out and hunt and harvest an animal, we want them to actually go out and utilize that meat.”

If wanton waste or other hunting crimes are committed, violators could face jail time and fines. If you witness someone firing a gun in the city limits, or find a dead deer in your neighborhood, report it to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s Operation Game Thief Hotline.