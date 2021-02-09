Deer hunters plead guilty to violations at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men have pleaded guilty to federal charges after illegally hunting deer on a section of Fort Riley that is used for training exercises.

Gregory J. Frikken, James C. Nunley and Michael J. Smith admitted they illegally trespassed and hunted whitetail deer on the property.

“These hunters entered an area of Fort Riley which is off limits and not open for hunting, they entered a prohibited area of the Army base, knowing the area was off limits, for the sole purpose of illegally taking large deer as trophies. Their behavior was not only unlawful and selfish, it was potentially dangerous to themselves and thus also foolish. Trespassing on a federal military base is a serious error of judgment, and unlawfully killing trophy deer undermines hunting and hunters who abide by the rules.“ U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister

An investigation alleges the hunters violated the federal Lacey Act while hunting on the grounds of the Army post over the past several years.

Investigators found evidence including deer mounts, antlers, phone data, and other items used to harvest deer.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth G. Gale sentenced the three hunters to pay approximately $11,000 in restitution to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and $10,000 in fines to the Lacey Act fund.

Also, the hunters will have no hunting privileges for three years and agree to forfeit all property seized as part of the investigation.