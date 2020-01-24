Defendant sentenced in Topeka triple homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney announced the sentence on Friday for a defendant involved in a triple homicide in 2017.

Law enforcement found three victims, Matthew Leavitt, Luke Davis and Nicole Fisher, on March 12, 2017.

Brian Flowers was charged with multiple felonies for his direct involvement in the North Topeka murders. On April 16, 2019, Flowers entered pleas of guilty on two counts of Murder in the First Degree.

Over the past year Flowers tried, unsuccessfully, to have those pleas withdrawn and his convictions overturned. His sentencing was postponed in August, when his attorneys withdrew from the case.

The Shawnee County District Court imposed a life sentence on Flowers for each count to be served consecutively. Each crime carries a minimum of 25 years in prison, for a total of 50 years, before Flowers will be eligible for parole.

Other defendants from the case of State of Kansas v. Brian Joseph Flowers were previously sentenced.

Joseph Krahn was sentenced to three consecutive life terms for his role in the triple homicide. Kora Liles was ordered to serve three consecutive life sentences, followed by an additional 452 months in prison. Joseph Lowry was also ordered to serve three consecutive life terms plus an additional 155 months.

In a press release, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay commended the work of Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Dunbar, Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson and the Topeka Police Department.