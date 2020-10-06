Defense leads Chiefs in win over Patriots

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10 Monday night in Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 236 yards with two touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the team in receiving yards with 70.

The Chiefs defense was on fire tonight, recording three interceptions. One of those was taken back to the house for a touchdown.

The Chiefs will be back in Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 11 as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at noon on CBS.