‘Defunding the police’ off the table ahead of Topeka City Council meeting on policing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss policing; however, one council woman said one policy suggestion is already off the table. “Defunding the Police” is an idea that has picked up steam across the country over recent months.

The idea involves talking funding away from police departments. This funding would then be used to create other departments that would respond to certain types of 9-1-1 calls, like those surrounding mental health and homelessness.

Council woman Karen Hiller said those suggestions will not be considered right now because the council has already approved a budget for the Topeka Police Department.

“The council challenged the city manager before the budget process even started to protect public safety,” Hiller said. “When he brought the budget back, he had done that.”

The council did have a number of other policy suggestions on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, but Hiller said those were taken off to give people more time to speak. She said those could be added in to another meeting next month.

This week’s agenda includes four presentations, including one recapping the Topeka Police Department’s interaction with the community since 2016. The rest is devoted to public comment.

Hiller said she understands that issues of race and policing have been discussed in city’s nationwide and over social media. In order to make the meeting as productive as possible, she said she’d like people to think local.

“I’ve been asking people please set that aside for the moment and focus on Topeka,” Hiller said. “Talk about whether we have issues here in Topeka and what they are.”

Each speaker will be given four minutes. There will be no extensions and no back and fourth with council members. Public comment will be taken in person and over Zoom until 10:00 p.m. Speakers need to contact the Topeka City Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to make arrangements.

The meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Only 45 people will be allowed in the city council’s chambers at a time. Masks must be worn inside the chambers. There will be overflow seating will be set up in the Topeka Performing Arts Center’s Hills Festival Room.