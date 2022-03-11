TOPEKA (KSNT) – Repair work will shut down a bridge eastbound on the K-10 highway on March 15 according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The bridge spans the Wakarusa River and repair work will require a lane reduction in this location. The bridge is located about a mile west of Eudora. Drivers should expect delays when moving through the area.

Morning and afternoon rush hours may cause 15-minute delays for drivers. Motorists should be prepared for slow-moving traffic and utilize additional caution when moving through the work zone.

The repair work is scheduled to be completed by August this year by PCiRoads of Saint Michael, Minnesota who is the primary contractor of this $1.4 million project.

KDOT urges everyone passing through this area to be alert and follow warning signs when approaching the work zone. To stay on top of upcoming road construction projects in Kansas, go here or call 511.