TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gas prices impact every aspect of life, but for some the high cost could force a change in career paths.

The work car and personal car are one in the same for delivery drivers. With high spending at the pump, those who deliver are facing a difficult dilemma that’s putting their livelihood at risk.

27 News met with a DoorDash delivery driver who lives in Overbrook, but travels to Topeka for dashing six or seven times a week. With the high cost of gas, pulling long shifts isn’t an option for many delivery drivers.

App based delivery services, like DoorDash, have a base pay per order. While helpful, that base pay alone typically doesn’t turn a profit. In some instances, the payout from accepting a delivery request doesn’t account for the cost of travel. When people don’t tip, drivers can end up losing money taking a delivery.

“We’re here to make a profit just like any other people when they go eight to five, Monday through Friday job,” DoorDasher Jarrett Cobb said. “They go there to make money to pay their bills and support their family, buy a house, car, whatever they want to do. It’s the same thing with DoorDash, I go there to support my family.”

Additionally, drivers aren’t compensated for driving back to the busy restaurant part of town. Making the trip back to Wanamaker from Southeast Topeka without a tip even more brutal.

If drivers don’t see your delivery distance as cost effective, it’ll take longer for someone to accept the request. Which means, you’ll be waiting on your Taco Bell for longer than usual.