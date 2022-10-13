TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka says anxiety and depression rates are going up in young kids.

Local experts believe the key of addressing trauma and violence with children is dealing with their emotions. Parents also need an outlet to start the conversation about trauma and ways to cope with violence in the world.

Specialist Patricia Bryan believes the answer for many parents is children’s books. That’s because kids are familiar with books at a young age. But she reminds us, no one is immune to trauma. So, it’s important for parents to help children develop a language to best express their emotions.

“We live in a world that has trauma and violence in it, and kids are exposed through social media, through television,” said Patricia Bryan Family Service and Guidance Center Out-Patient Team Manager. “It is important, they’re going to hear this information, and parents should know how to approach this subject.”

Bryan says maintaining a child’s routine is crucial when dealing with a traumatic life event. It can give them a sense of familiarity and model effective coping skills.