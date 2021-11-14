Demolition derby sold out in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest indoor derby event finished it’s four day run in Topeka Sunday, brining people from all over the country to the capital city.

The Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby sold out each day, a first time in the event centers history. Blizzard Bash has called Topeka home for more than 10 years now, bringing people from across the nation to the Stormont Vail Events Center and Topeka.

“It certainly brings out the crowds,” Events Center General Manager Kellen Seitz said. “Most every single person here attending and participating is from outside the region. A lot of northern territories, a lot of Canadian teams.”

That’s a lot of derby lovers from across the country being brought to Kansas in a way not many other events can.

“It’s certainly a huge economic impact event, not only for Shawnee County but Topeka proper,” Seitz said.

Fans were able to experience the newly renovated events center for the first time. As attendees paid for entry, they also put money in business owners pockets – from restaurants down to hotels.

The last major event held at the center was in March of 2020, days before COVID-19 began shutting down the country. For some, this was the first event they’ve attended since the pandemic began.

The events center is looking forward to bringing different performers to Topeka before the year ends.