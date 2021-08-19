Demolition order goes out for Topeka’s White Lakes mall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s White Lakes mall is now set to be destroyed, a city spokeswoman confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The City of Topeka told KSNT News that the White Lakes mall, or White Lakes Center by formal name, has been marked “unsafe.” The city has not taken any action regarding the abandoned property until now, because it couldn’t order a demolition until the building met certain conditions.

“We can order a demolition but only if the building is hazardous,” spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said in January 2021.

Now that it has been marked “unsafe,” the city has issued a demolition order. However, it could be some time before crews carry out destroying the mall building.

“There is still a long process to go through before the demolition happens,” Hadfield said.

Prior to marking the White Lakes mall unsafe, a Dec. 29, 2020 fire erupted inside the building causing $100,000 in damage. The City of Topeka confirmed it condemned the White Lakes mall in August 2020, which meant the Topeka Fire Department had to avoid going into the building for its firefighters’ safety. Instead, they tried to put out the mall’s interior fire from the roof.

Fire investigators later said three teens started the fire inside the old mall. Authorities arrested and charged Joel Sink, 18, and two minors with:

Arson

Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Trespassing

The city’s Code Compliance division issued citations in the past before the city condemned the White Lakes Center on Aug. 24, according to Hadfield. The condemnation order on White Lakes didn’t require the demolition of the building, but did require certain corrections to the property before anyone could go inside or home businesses there.

“There have been multiple inquiries over the years to purchase and rehab the building. The city cannot force the owner to sell the property. The reinvestment in the property is the preferred end result. The City of Topeka continues to work with the owner and potential buyers to get the property rehabilitated, or sold to a different owner who will demolish or rehabilitate the building.” Molly Hadfield, City of Topeka

White Lakes Center officially opened Oct. 15, 1964, according to Abandoned Kansas. Business went on in the mall for 43 years before the mall lost its last tenants in 2007, and current owner Kent Lindemuth bought the building in 2009. Mainline Printing remains as the last company on the property, using a sectioned-off part of the building.