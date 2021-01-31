Denison man arrested on possession of meth, drug paraphernalia

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A routine traffic stop in Jackson County Saturday morning led to the arrest of Brent Haverkamp on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Haverkamp was pulled over around 9:30 a.m. south of Holton for a traffic infraction near 198th and R.4 Road.

Amidst the traffic stop, deputies deployed a K-9 around the vehicle. The K-9 indicated that the vehicle was positive for narcotics.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Jackson County Jail, according to a press release.