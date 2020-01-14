Dense fog blankets Topeka, eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A thick fog covered Topeka and nearby areas Tuesday morning, slowing down commuters on their way to work or school.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory including most of eastern Kansas and extending into central Oklahoma, staying in effect until noon.

Visibility is reduced to one quarter of a mile or less in the densest areas, according to the NWS. They also warned drivers that when temperatures are below freezing, roadways, bridges and sidewalks may become slick in fog.

