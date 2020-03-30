Dental clinic sets up triage hotline during coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Marian Dental Clinic in Topeka has set up a triage hotline to help people with dental issues during the coronavirus outbreak.
The office announced that patients experiencing dental pain can call the new hotline. Then, a team member will diagnose the issue, point the patient to resources that will help or set up an appointment if the issue is urgent enough.
Many dental offices have stopped doing routine procedures that aren’t emergent to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus.
The triage hotline will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number to call is (785) 670-0084.
Patients can also get more information here.