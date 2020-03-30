Dental clinic sets up triage hotline during coronavirus outbreak

A dentist room is seen in the polyclinic of the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 23, 2016. The brand new complex of residential towers are where nearly 11,000 athletes and some 6,000 coaches and other handlers will sleep, eat and train during the upcoming games, that will kickoff on Aug. 5. […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Marian Dental Clinic in Topeka has set up a triage hotline to help people with dental issues during the coronavirus outbreak.

The office announced that patients experiencing dental pain can call the new hotline. Then, a team member will diagnose the issue, point the patient to resources that will help or set up an appointment if the issue is urgent enough.

Many dental offices have stopped doing routine procedures that aren’t emergent to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus.

The triage hotline will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number to call is (785) 670-0084.

Patients can also get more information here.