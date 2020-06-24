Department of Wildlife officials consider temporary Pillsbury Crossing closure

PRATT, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s Public Lands Division staff are considering a temporary closure of Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area.

Wildlife area staff said they are seeing an increased number of violations at Pillsbury crossing including:

The consumption of alcohol and cereal malt beverages

Swimming

Accessing the area between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Operating vehicles outside of maintained roads

“This is a scenic area that was intended to be a peaceful spot for families to enjoy, but crowds are getting larger and alcohol-related issues are becoming common occurrences,” KDWPT Public Lands Division director Stuart Schrag said. “While our law enforcement staff continue to manage the area to the best of their abilities, Pillsbury Crossing may very well be closed if visitors continue to disregard posted notices and area regulations.”

The recent increase in visitation has also led to traffic congestion and overflow parking issues, which impacts local traffic and first responders’ ability to quickly access the area in an emergency, according to the KDWPT chief of public affairs.

Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and during normal stream flow, visitors can canoe, kayak, hike, bird-watch and fish around the area.

To view a complete list of regulations for KDWPT-managed lands and waters, click here. For more information on Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area, click here.