Depression screenings offered at East Topeka Senior Center until end of week

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A local group is working to help people who have depression in Shawnee County. Topeka Communities of Care is holding free depression screenings for seniors with Medicare.

This means anyone ages 55 and older can visit the East Topeka Senior Center for a screening. This specific group works towards helping people realize they have depression and then point them in the right direction. If care is needed after the screening, they will give a referral to a provider in the area.

This week long event falls in line with Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Mental health is huge,” Tim Swenson, a leader with Topeka Communities of Care said. “Mental health can affect your overall health as well. So having good mental health affects your entire life.”

Screenings are taking place at 432 SE Norwood St. from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. through Friday.