TOPEKA (KSNT)– Shawnee County commissioners voted to approve more than $4 million for the Shawnee County jail, on Thursday.

This money will go toward funding the first year of Armor Correctional Healthcare. “Armor health” is an outside resource that focuses not only on the medical health of the inmates, but mental health as well.

“We have a higher than national average of those who suffer with mental illness, and this becomes a very big challenge for us,” Brian Cole- Director of Shawnee County Department of Corrections. “How to deal with housing, how to deal with treatment, restoration for competency and so on. So, you know, we just can’t lock people up, and not provide them with care.”

The money will come from the detention fund of the 2023 budget.