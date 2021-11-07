Deputies allegedly shot at in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after deputies were allegedly shot at, northwest of Burlingame early Sunday morning.

Deputies and officers with Burlingame Police responded to 165th and South Osage Road shortly after 1 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. While on scene, more shots were fired and toward law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Osage County K-9 unit along with Kansas Highway Patrol air support assisted in the search, but no suspect(s) were found.

If anyone has information please contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at (785) 828-3121 or Osage County Crime Stoppers at (877) OSCRIME.