Deputies arrest 3 men in connection with Sherwood car burglaries

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 3 men early Saturday morning in connection with car burglaries.

The sheriff said they got a call around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday about a suspicious person in the 7000 block of SW Queens Court.

When they got there deputies noticed several cars that they believed had been broken into. They used a drone to search the area.

They found 21-year-old Eric Cooper walking, 16-year-old Adrian Beltran running away, and 19-year-old Tyler Hollis hiding in a nearby garden.

Deputies said Hollis had a gun that he stole from one of the cars. He was taken to jail for burglary, theft, and possesion of a stolen firearm.

Beltran was taken to the Juvenile jail on burglary and theft charges.

Cooper was released, but is facing conspiracy to commit burglary charges.