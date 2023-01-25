TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka.

Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street for traffic violations. The driver refused to stop and fled the area. It was later learned that the vehicle might have been heading towards Douglas County.

At 10:21 a.m., deputies spotted the vehicle just inside Douglas County while parked at a dead end, according to Christian. The driver, identified as Mitchell Glynn, 61, of Topeka, was taken into custody. He received medical treatment at the scene and at a local hospital for self-inflicted injuries he sustained when he tried to leave his vehicle, according to Christian.

Glynn is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Felony interference with law enforcement

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

Operating a vehicle without registration

Transporting an open container of liquor.

Glynn also had four felony warrants for his arrest in Shawnee County. The SNSO was assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.