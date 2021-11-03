Deputies chase down stolen vehicle, hit and run suspect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who confronted a driver who police believe stole another family member’s car was dragged by the driver Tuesday afternoon just before 12:30 p.m. According to Topeka police, the victim confronted the driver and tried to recover the car.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle pulled a gun and “left the scene dragging the victim.”

Police said a description of the suspect and the vehicle was given to police and Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies found the man a short time later.

Police said the man refused to stop and chased the man in the vehicle, then on foot before he was captured and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Mark O’Brien, 29 of Topeka, and was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Theft of Motor Vehicle x2.