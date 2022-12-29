TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency workers are responding to a pasture fire west of the capital city on Thursday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning via social media for local residents to avoid the area near the intersection of Southwest 37th St. and Southwest Auburn Rd. due to a pasture fire. The fire was reported at 2:09 p.m.

At 3:54 p.m., the SNSO said that Southwest Auburn Rd. was reopened but that heavy smoke remains in the area.

A firefighter at the scene told a 27 News reporter that the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire crews helped to prevent the flames from touching buildings in the area. No injuries to people or cattle have been reported yet.