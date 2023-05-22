HIAWATHA (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of shots fired near Hiawatha City Lake Sunday.

Around 2 p.m. complaints of shots fired were reported on the west end of Hiawatha City Lake, according to the BCSO. The individuals were reported as shooting out of the back window of a light blue Chevy Cruze-style vehicle around 3:15 p.m. near Linden Road.

The sheriff’s office said although no injuries were reported, the incident could have resulted in serious injury or loss of life.

“We know there were more than one person in the light blue vehicle and I recommend that those involved come forward as additional felony charges will result the longer this plays out,” Sheriff John D. Merchant said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 785-742-7125.