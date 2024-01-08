JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people are injured following a crash in Jackson County that ended with a vehicle in a ditch.

Sheriff Tim Morse with the sheriff’s office reports that deputies and other local first responders were called around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 to an area just east of Denison on K-16 Highway. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle had slide off the road and into a ravine, crashing into several trees.

Two people inside the vehicle were trapped and needed to be rescued during the incident by firefighters and deputies. Morse said both people were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

“If you don’t need to be out on the roadways during this winter storm, then please don’t,” Morse said. “Road conditions across the county this afternoon have not been favorable. KDOT and Jackson County Road and Bridge have been out treating and clearing roadways. If you need to be on the roadways, please drive with caution.”

