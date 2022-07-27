SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people are wanted by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office in relation to an aggravated robbery where a woman was allegedly pistol whipped and forced to take off her clothes.

According to the SNSO, deputies are looking for Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. They’re believed to be connected to a robbery that happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the 11000 block of Southwest 29th Street in Topeka. Deputies were called to that location for an unknown problem. They found a 27-year-old woman who told them she had been robbed.

Deputies say the victim reported she was taken at gun point, struck in the head with a firearm and stripped of her outer layer of clothing. The suspects allegedly stole her 2017 Chevrolet Malibu and left her in the street. She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fox and Pike have been identified as suspects. Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the robbery is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.